230 Covid suspects quarantined at Nizamia Hospital

Hyderabad: Within days of the Government Nizamia General Hospital popularly known as Charminar Dawakhana being declared Level-1 treatment centre for COVID-19, around 230 persons suspected to have been infected with the virus are under observation at the hospital.

From Friday last till Monday evening around 100 persons suspected of suffering from coronavirus after returning from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz have been admitted to the Nizamia hospital.

According to officials these people are with travel history –both international and domestic. They were firstly brought to the out-patient block. Their saliva and blood samples are being collected and given for test to the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta. The reports would come on Tuesday.

Earlier some people exhibiting symptoms including high fever and cough were referred to Gandhi Hospital. Seven of them were later tested positive.

Today, ten patients were tested when they visited the Nizamia hospital as out-patients. Their reports would arrive later in the day. Of these many have travel history to Delhi. They had also attended the congregations at Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin.

There are six women among those who have been admitted into the COVID-19 ward. Around 14 doctors have been posted at the COVD-19 wards to monitor the suspected cases.

