236 more discharged after completing quarantine in Srinagar

Srinagar: As many as 236 more persons who were shifted to administrative quarantine upon their return to Srinagar two weeks ago were discharged on Wednesday after completing their 14-day quarantine period.

All the persons shifted into well-equipped hotels and government accommodations had returned from abroad, most of them from Bangladesh.

These persons belonging to various districts of Kashmir were entrusted to their district headquarters in SRTC busses the Srinagar administration had arranged. Srinagar residents in the group were ferried home or handed to their families.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar M. Haneef Balkhi, who has been designated as overall in-charge of quarantine facilities established in the district, oversaw their discharge and their transportation.

Other supervising officers including SDMs East and West Sandeep Singh Bali and Hamida Akhter were also present on the occasion.

The group was under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and were discharged after clearance from doctors.

There are around 1,900 persons who have been put under administrative quarantine in Srinagar after their return mostly from overseas countries.

While another group of around 370 persons will complete their quarantine and will be released tomorrow all the overseas-return persons in administrative quarantine in the district will complete their quarantine period by the end of this week and will be sent home as they complete it.

Shifting of overseas returnees to quarantine facilities was part of Srinagar administration’s elaborate preventive measures put in place to contain spread of the COVID-19 disease after March 18 when the first positive case was reported in the district.

Source: IANS

