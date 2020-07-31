24-year-old man kills mother & claims that mother loved his elder brother more

Bhopal: The accused was identified as Dhirendra Pandey, who killed his mother by slitting her throat on Sunday. Police have arrested the accused on Tuesday and also seized his mobile phone in which they found the video of the murder.

The deceased woman has been identified as 44-year-old Savitri Pandey, reports Hindustan Times.

Savitri’s husband, Kripashankar Pander (46) informed the Jawa police station on Sunday about the murder of his wife and said that someone had killed her with a sharp-edged weapon and throw her body in a nearby jungle on Sunday morning, Rakesh Singh, Rewa’s superintendent of police told media.

As per police investigation, Savitri had lost her elder son last year and was very upset after his death. She also became mentally unstable after losing her son. However, her younger son didn’t like to see her crying for his elder brother and he also started hating his mother as he thought that she loved more than him.

Dhirendra, who is jobless, used to fight with his wife, mother, and father too. Even he had threatened his mother several times that he would kill her.

In police complaint also, Savitri’s husband raised suspicion that his younger son, Dhirendra might have been involved in the murder.

After recording Kripashankar’s statement, the police detained Dhirendra. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and also disclosed that he had made a video of the act.

In the video, Savitri was seen pleading her son to let her go. Also, there was no one else when Dhirendra slit the throat of his mother with a sharp-edged weapon, SP Singh said.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code and was produced in a local court on Tuesday that sent him to jail.