247around starts free video helpline for home appliances repair

New Delhi: Appliance services provider 247around has launched a FREE National Video helpline to meet the surging demand amid the nationwide lockdown. The platform will use WhatsApp, and Google meeting integration on 247around proprietary software.

Powered by the company’s employees working from home, it will allow customers to seamlessly book appointments via a free helpline number – 9555000247. This comes as a boon for the customers since the technicians are not permitted to visit them to fix the appliances. Technicians are highly skilled, experienced and are trained in remote diagnostic techniques. Appliances such as refrigerators, water purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, gas-burners etc. can be fixed online using this service.

Sharing his insights, Mr. Nitin Malhotra, CEO and Co-Founder, 247around, says, “Industry receives 25 million electronic products for repair in every 30 days. This is the quantum of people who are suffering. Most popular appliances we are solving online are Gas-burners, Water purifiers, AC, Washing Machine and dishwashers. Success ratio of video repair is 25-30%. We are happy that we are able to delight these customers.”

Founded in 2015, 247around operates with 10,000+ technicians across India and is partner to leading home appliance brands like Sharp, Boat, Whirlpool, Godrej Hit, Videocon, Akai and Lifelong.

