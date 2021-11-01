25 bank robbery suspects killed in clashes with Brazilian authorities

Brasilia: At least 25 bank robbery suspects were killed in two clashes with Brazilian authorities in the state of Minas Gerais, police said.

The events occurred in the municipality of Varginha during a joint operation by the Military Police, the Federal Highway Police, and the Minas Gerais Special Police Operations Battalion against a gang dedicated to robbing banks, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the police, there were two gun battles: in the first, a group of individuals attacked a group of agents, who responded and left 18 suspects dead.

Later, authorities went to a house where a number of suspects were hiding and a gun battle ensued, leaving seven people dead.

Police also reported that weapons, bulletproof vests, explosives, ammunition, and 10 stolen vehicles were also discovered.

“It is probably the largest operation against the new type of robbery in the country. Several offenders were preparing a bank robbery and were surprised that our intelligence service had been integrated with the Federal Highway Police,” said Layla Brunella, spokesperson for Minas Gerais’ military police.