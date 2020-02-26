25 dead as bus plunges into river in Rajasthan

A+ A-

Jaipur: At least 25 people died and four others injured when a private bus with a wedding party fell into a river in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 9 a.m. at Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi.

The survivors said that the tyre of the bus came off while it was crossing the bridge as a result of which the driver lost control.

The bus was on its way to Sawai Madhopur from Kota when it lost control while passing through a bridge near Papdi village and fell into Mej river which had no walls around, confirmed police officials.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed shock over the accident and said that it is sad to receive this news that many people died after the bus fell into Mej river.

Chief minister Ashok gehlot also tweeted saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in #Bundi in which about 25 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej… My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loves ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured.”

Meanwhile police officials confirmed that 13 people died on the spot while others breathed their last on the way to the hospital.

There are 11 men, 10 women and four children amongst the deceased.

Five critically injured were referred to a government hospital in Kota, informed police officials.

Most of the deceased are from the same family which belonged to Kota and were going to perform the mayraa ceremony.

Local villagers helped with all their resources to fish out the bodies and injured, he said.