25-year-old man was arrested for posting woman’s photos on FB account

Hyderabad: An engineering student posts photos of a lady on a fake Facebook account after the lady had a fight with his mother. The man was later identified and jailed by the police.

The incident occurred in Joguamba, Gadwal district of Telangana. The arrested man had claimed to be angry with the woman, after she quarreled with his mother, police said quoting his confession statement.

The arrested man identified as Giriraj (25), residing near Alampur Chowrasta was taken into custody after a painstaking investigation into the cyber harassment case. Giriraj was alleged to have posted some photos of the woman, a home maker with the message that she would spend time with customers for monetary consideration. He had also uploaded photos of her husband, in-laws and children too just to given an impression that the Facebook account was genuine.

The woman approached the police after she got many calls from strangers. The Gadwal police registered a case and then began long haul investigation that was often frustrating for the cyber cell officials. The accused got the lady’s phone when she had given her to help with the Zoom app for her children’s online classes.

Giriraj now faces the prospect of a jail term for three years to five years under the provisions of the IPC and Information Act. Gadwal DSP A Yadagiri supervised the investigation.