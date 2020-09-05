2,511 new Covid cases take Telangana tally to over 1.38 lakh

Hyderabad, Sep 5 : Telangana’s Covid-19 tally rose to over 1.38 lakh on Saturday with 2,511 new cases registered during the last 24 hours, health officials said.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative numbers to 1,38,395 while 11 more deaths took the death toll to 877.

According to a media bulletin issued from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate in the state is at 0.63 per cent against the national average of 1.73 per cent. Out of the total fatalities, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

Out of 1,38,395 cases, 95,493 (69 per cent) were asymptomatic and 42,902 (31 per cent) symptomatic.

Of the new cases registered during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. on Friday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 305, up from 267 the previous day.

The number of cases also increased in the state capital’s neighbouring Rangareddy district from 171 to 184. However, it dropped in Medchal Malkajgiri district to 134 from 190. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 70 cases against 67 the previous day.

Outside Hyderabad and surrounding districts, Nalgonda recorded the highest single-day jump of 170 while the numbers went up by 150 in Karimnagar and 142 in Khammam district.

Warangal Urban and Suryapet saw 96 new cases each while 93 cases each were reported from Nizamabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The authorities conducted 62,132 tests, taking the total number to 62,132. Officials said 29,132 primary and 8,698 secondary contacts were tested during the last 24 hours. Results of 3,145 samples are awaited.

The government has allowed three more private laboratories to conduct the tests. With this a total of 17 government and 38 private laboratories are conducting these tests while the state has 1076 rapid antigen tests centres.

The samples tested per million population rose further to 44,918. Officials say this is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

The health officials said 2,579 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,04,603. The state’s recovery rate improved further to 75.5 per cent while the national average is 77.24 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,915 including 25,729A in home/institutional isolation.

Age wise Covid-19 positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years. Officials said that 24.71 per cent are above 51 years of age. About 10 per cent were aged below 20 years.

Officials said 64.41 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 35.59 per cent were female.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds under government, 17,666 beds are vacant including 1,553 ICU beds.

The government added two more private hospitals to the list of hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state. Now, a total of 196 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients have 10,253 beds, out of which 5,797 are vacant.

