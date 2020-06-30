260 test positive as JK COVID-19 deaths cross 100

Jammu: The number of people killed by COVID-19 in J&K crossed 100 on Tuesday as the total number of active cases jumped to 2674 in the Union territory.

Four infected people succumbed on Tuesday, one in Jammu division and three in Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by the dreaded virus reached 101 in J&K.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 260 tested positive, 32 from Jammu division and 228 from Kashmir division and the total number of COVID patients reached 7,497 in J&K.

So far, 4,722 patients have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 2,674 in J&K out of which 441 are in Jammu division and 2,233 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS