27 students of MANUU’s CS&IT dept shine in Bihar STET

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven student pass outs from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, School of Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University have qualified Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) in Computer Science subject conducted by Bihar School Examination Board, Patna held in September 2020, the varsity said in a press statement.

According to Dr Syed Imtiyaz Hassan, Head Department, the names of the students who qualified STET are Abdul Basit, Naiyar Iqbal, Zohra Khatoon, Mahenoor Soni, Md. Ashif Raja, Zainab Fatema, Mustafiz Sharique, Md. Mahfooz, Alam, Akram Reza Hashmi, Md. Imtiyaz Alam, Md. Sufyan Siddique, Md. Faiyaz, Md. Sohail, Alam, Md. Khalid Kamal, Md. Ahsan, Md. Nurain Alam, Md. Wasim Reza, Shams Tabrez Khan, Md. Ahteshamul Haque, Md. Modabbir Raza, Md. Jhan Nisar Akhtar, Md. Ejaz Hussain, Mohammad Minsar, Jasim Alam Mansuri, Md. Nasir Iqbal, Md. Habib Alam, Md. Salim Zafar.

It is a great achievement for the department, he said.

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean School of Technology, Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Associate Professor and the entire fraternity of CS&IT extended best wishes to the selected students.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c also congratulated the qualified students and appreciated the hard work of students as well as the efforts by the Department of CS&IT.