273 booked for drunk driving on Sunday in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against drunken drivers to ensure road safety, the Cyberabad Traffic Police’s drunken drive enforcement cell booked 273 drivers who were under the influence of alcohol.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police official said, “It is sad to note that many highly educated citizens are resorting to this dangerous activity without regard for safety.”

The number of drivers from the following age groups were arrested on Sunday under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate: six from 18 to 20, 136 from 21 to 30, 84 from 31 to 40, 30 from 41 to 50 and 17 from 51 to 60.

The police also observed that not only do most youngsters ride two-wheelers in an inebriated state, but they also drive without a helmet and triple-ride.

The latter two are also offenses that can lead to major accidents.

