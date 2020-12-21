28 Afghan civilians killed, 47 injured in 3 days

Kabul, Dec 21 : Over the last three days, at least 28 civilians lost their lives in bomb blasts across Afghanistan, while 47 others were injured, according to officials.

In the first deadly blast that took place in Kabul on Sunday, nine people were killed and 20 others injured, Xinhua news agency quoted Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi as saying in a statement.

Also on Sunday, a roadside bomb struck a police van in the Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, injuring three policemen.

In Baharak district, Badakhshan province, a magnetic bomb ripped through a car on Sunday morning, injuring four people, including a police officer.

A day earlier, four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb in Balkh province, while a rickshaw bomb claimed the lives of 15 civilians and injured 20 others in Ghazni province on December 18

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 37 suicide attacks and 510 blasts have killed nearly 500 civilians and injured more than 1,050 others over the past three months in Afghanistan.

A total of 2,117 civilians had been killed and 3,822 injured from January 1 to September 30 this year, according to a report of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released in October.