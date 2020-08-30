29 killed in China restaurant collapse

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 9:44 am IST

Beijing, Aug 30 : At least 29 people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in China’s Shanxi province, authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday during a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at the Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang village, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue work ended at 3.52 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-storey building.

Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries.

The conditions of the seven serious cases were not life-threatening.

An investigation team has been set up to probe the accident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Lebanon downs Israeli drone
Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close