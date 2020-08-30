29 killed in China restaurant collapse

Beijing, Aug 30 : At least 29 people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in China’s Shanxi province, authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday during a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at the Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang village, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue work ended at 3.52 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-storey building.

Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries.

The conditions of the seven serious cases were not life-threatening.

An investigation team has been set up to probe the accident.

Source: IANS

