29 new cases take Agra’s Covid tally to 10,110

Agra, Dec 24 : The Covid-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has risen to 10,110 with 29 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. So far there have been 170 deaths.

For the past four days, the number of cases reported daily had gone down to below 20, but on Wednesday there was an abrupt increase in the numbers.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said 9,704 cases had recovered while the number of active cases was only 236.

Meanwhile, the state health department was busy making arrangements for the vaccination of 16,900 frontline workers in the first phase at 129 selected spots.

Chief Medical Officer R.C. Pandey said, “All facilities and arrangements are now in place. We are waiting for the vaccines to arrive any day.”

