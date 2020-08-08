29-year-old Qamaruddin clears Civils with no formal coaching

By Nihad Amani Published: 8th August 2020 5:54 pm IST
29-year-old Qamaruddin clears Civils with no formal coaching

Hyderabad: 29-year-old Indian Railways Manager Md Qamaruddin Khan cleared Civil Services Examination 2019. In the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday (August 4), Qamaruddin secured 511th rank.

Always wanted to serve my country, Qamaruddin says

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khan said, “I cleared the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination in 2014, but I never gave up my dream of becoming a civil servant for my country. Before this, I reached until the mains round, but couldn’t pass the interview round.”

“I never enrolled in any coaching institution and only prepared at home. My study time was early in the morning with a cup of tea,” he said.

Khan, a native of Bidar, is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate. After clearing the IES examination with 134th rank, he is posted in Uttar Pradesh. “I wanted to attain the ‘white-collar job’ which I did in 2014, but that didn’t satisfy the thirst of serving my nation,” he said.

His grandfather, also named Md Qamaruddin, was a Deputy Director for Public Instructions and was a well-known personality. His father is a retired Assistant Executive Engineer and mother homemaker. Khan is the eldest of all three siblings.

“My parents have been my support system throughout. I believe that their prayers aided my hard work, which resulted in securing me the rank,” Khan concluded.

Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close