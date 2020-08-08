29-year-old Qamaruddin clears Civils with no formal coaching

Hyderabad: 29-year-old Indian Railways Manager Md Qamaruddin Khan cleared Civil Services Examination 2019. In the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday (August 4), Qamaruddin secured 511th rank.

Always wanted to serve my country, Qamaruddin says

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khan said, “I cleared the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination in 2014, but I never gave up my dream of becoming a civil servant for my country. Before this, I reached until the mains round, but couldn’t pass the interview round.”

“I never enrolled in any coaching institution and only prepared at home. My study time was early in the morning with a cup of tea,” he said.

Khan, a native of Bidar, is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate. After clearing the IES examination with 134th rank, he is posted in Uttar Pradesh. “I wanted to attain the ‘white-collar job’ which I did in 2014, but that didn’t satisfy the thirst of serving my nation,” he said.

His grandfather, also named Md Qamaruddin, was a Deputy Director for Public Instructions and was a well-known personality. His father is a retired Assistant Executive Engineer and mother homemaker. Khan is the eldest of all three siblings.

“My parents have been my support system throughout. I believe that their prayers aided my hard work, which resulted in securing me the rank,” Khan concluded.