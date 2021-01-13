2nd consignment of Covid vaccine reaches Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 : A day after the arrival of the first consignment of Covishield, Odisha received a supply of another Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The state received as many as 20,000 doses of indigenously developed Covaxin.

A special plane carrying Covaxin from Hyderabad arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, an official said.

The vials of Covaxin, manufactured in Hyderabad by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), were transported to the state vaccine store here amid tight security, he said.

As many as 4.08 lakh Covishield doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) had reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon.

While Covaxin will be administered to people in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, Covishield will be administered in the districts, the official said.

Meanwhile, the state administration has started despatching its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to all the 30 districts in the state.

The amount of vaccine distributed to a district will be in proportion to the number of healthcare workers registered in the district, the official said.

The launching of Covid-19 vaccination programme will be conducted on January 16 in 160 identified session sites in all district and municipal corporation areas.

More than 3.28 lakh health care workers have registered for vaccination in the first phase.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.