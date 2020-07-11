2nd Dr. Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: The Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) has organized a press conference to announce the 2nd Dr. Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award to be conferred posthumously on Late Justice Hosbet Suresh. The press conference will be on Zoom Cloud Meeting on 13th July 2020 at 3.00 pm. The link of the meeting is given below. 

The Conference will be addressed by:

1) Teesta Setalvad, (Prominent Social Activist and Secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace)

2) Dr. Ram Puniyani (Chairperson, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism)

3) Mansoor Ali Bohra, (Commander (Retd.), Indian Navy and Chairperson, Central Board of Dawoodi Bohra Community)

4) Irfan Engineer, (Managing Trustee, Institute of Islamic Studies)

