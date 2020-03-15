2nd positive COVID-19 case in Lucknow

Lucknow: The second confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from Lucknow.

A 20-year-old man, resident of Indiranagar, was shifted to the isolation ward of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), on Saturday morning after the lab test confirmed the virus.

D. Himanshu, in-charge, Isolation Unit of the KGMU said that the patient was first admitted to in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital on Friday night after health officials came to know that he came in close contact with the female doctor, who had tested positive on Wednesday and is, at present, undergoing treatment at the KGMU.

The 35-year-old woman, a doctor by profession, had come to Lucknow along with her doctor husband from Canada on March 1 and was living at her parents’ house in Gomti Nagar.

The authorities had tested her husband as well as eight family members and two others with whom she had been in contact with during the stay.

All were found to be negative, but have been advised isolation at home for at least 15 days.

Later, 22 others who met the family and couple during this period were also traced and their swab samples were sent for testing one after another. They included the man who has now been tested positive.

The remaining 21 have been found negative but asked to isolate themselves for at least two weeks.

“We will now also test all those who have been in contact with the man,” said Narendra Agarwal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“Besides, the health department has constituted 150 teams to undertake sanitisation, screening and awareness activities in Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar areas”, said nodal officer, communicable diseases, Vikasendu Agarwal.