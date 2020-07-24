3.5 magnitude quake hits Assam

Posted By Qayam Published: 24th July 2020 2:45 pm IST
earthquake

Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday, the third quake to rock the state in past nine days, officials said.

No loss of life and property was reported so far, the officials said.

The earthquake occurred at 11.08 am and its epicentre was in the hill district of Karbi Anglong in central Assam, 58 km south-southeast of Tezpur, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 25 km, it said.

The tremors shook the district, prompting panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

On July 16, two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitude had hit Assam, the officials said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close