3.6 magnitude quake in Srinagar

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

By Mansoor Published: 22nd September 2020 11:15 pm IST
earthquake

Srinagar: A moderate-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook Srinagar on Tuesday night, panicking residents who rushed out of their homes, officials said.

Officials at the Disaster Management Authority said the earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicenter in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometers.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the “scary” tremors experienced in the city. “This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE,” he posted on the social network

READ:  J&K govt issues 18.52 lakh Domicile Certificates till Sept 21
Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close