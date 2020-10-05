3 arrested for cricket betting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Based on a tip off, the Commissioner’s south zone task force, along with the Osmania University Police, on Monday busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended three persons.

The accused have been identified as S Suresh, Prem Sagar and Yellappa. The prime accused M. Prasad, however, is still absconding.

The police also seized Rs. 30,000 in cash and three cell phones from the three accused, who along with the seized property were handed over to the station head officer of Osmania University police station for further action against them.