3 cops hurt as Maoists trigger IED blast in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 30 : Three police personnel were injured in a landmine blast triggered by Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Friday.

According to the police, three of their men were injured in the IED blast which took place under the Serendag police station in Lohardaga district. The injured police personnel have been brought to Ranchi for treatment.

Senior police officers have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Two of the injured police personnel have been identified as jawan Upendra Singh and SAP jawan Arvind Pandey, while the identity of the third jawan is yet to be ascertained.

Post the incident, additional police personnel and CRPF jawans have been sent to the spot.

Police sources said that the cops were travelling on foot when Maoists triggered the IED blast. Post the blast, the Maoists also opened fire, which was retaliated by the policemen. No casualties were reported.

Source: IANS

