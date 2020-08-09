3 dead in fire at hotel turned Covid care centre in Andhra

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 8:42 am IST

Vijayawada, Aug 9 : At least three persons were killed on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a hotel turned Covid-19 care centre here, officials said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out in the ground and first floors of the building. Inmates of the Covid-19 care centre began screaming and shouting following emanation of thick smoke.

A few panicked persons jumped from the first floor of the building.

City commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao said that the condition of two persons is serious. Around 40 people, including 30 Covid-19 patients, were said to be in the centre when the mishap occurred. The rescued patients have been shifted to other covid care centres nearby.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish at the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close