3 dead in fire at hotel turned Covid care centre in Andhra

Vijayawada, Aug 9 : At least three persons were killed on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a hotel turned Covid-19 care centre here, officials said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out in the ground and first floors of the building. Inmates of the Covid-19 care centre began screaming and shouting following emanation of thick smoke.

A few panicked persons jumped from the first floor of the building.

City commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao said that the condition of two persons is serious. Around 40 people, including 30 Covid-19 patients, were said to be in the centre when the mishap occurred. The rescued patients have been shifted to other covid care centres nearby.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish at the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.