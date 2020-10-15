3 drown, 1 goes missing as overflowing canal floods Pune dist

Pune: Three persons drowned, and one went missing after being washed away by floodwater because of an overflowing canal near Daund city on Thursday, said Pune Rural Police.

The nearby areas of Daund city have been inundated because of heavy rainfall in the area, causing the canal to overflow.

Police added that a search operation is underway to find the missing person.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall and strong wind warning in and around Maharashtra on Thursday.

Source: ANI