A case has been registered at the CEN police station at Kalaburagi in the matter.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2021 9:27 am IST
3 held with 340 kg ganja in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Visual of Police with the accused and ganja (Photo/ANI)

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Police on Friday arrested three people for allegedly transporting 340-kilogram ganja pockets worth Rs 34 lakh in Kalaburagi.

The accused had been identified as Akram (22), Sumear (21) Mohan (32). According to the police, the accused persons did not stop the vehicle at the check post.

They suspected the vehicle and chased it and recovered 340-kilogram ganja in 170 pockets in a modified box from the vehicle. A case has been registered at the CEN police station at Kalaburagi in the matter.

