3 injured after AIMIM leader opens fire at Adilabad

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident AIMIM Adilabad district president and former municipal vice chairman Farooq Ahmed allegedly opened fire during a scuffle with the locals.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured in the shooting. Farooq fired two rounds, one at the head and the other at the abdomen. The injured were rushed to Rims Hospital. However the video of the gunfire went viral on social media forcing the police to register cases in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in Tatiguda in the district headquarters of Adilabad. Locals say the initial clash between the two factions led to the shooting.

The purported video shows that Farooq was holding a sword in one hand and a gun in the other. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The alleged accused AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed was taken into custody and is being interrogated.

According to the Inspector General of Police Y Nagireddy, total three people Syed Zameer, Syed Mohtasim and Syed Mannan were seriously injured in the shooting. They are being treated at the hospital.

The IG also told that Farooq has shot with a licensed gun. Row over the quarrel among the children, over playing cricket seems to have led to the incident. The police have seized weapon from the accused.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (Causing grievous hurt) and section 27 and 30 of Indian arms act has been booked against the accused.

The police have recommended the district collector Adilabad to cancel the arms license of Farooq Ahmed.