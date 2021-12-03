3 interesting secrets of Bigg Boss you probably don’t know

Mumbai: One of the most-watched, loved, trolled and controversial reality shows of India, Bigg Boss first aired in 2006. Ditching their luxurious lives, several popular celebrities spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show leaves no stone unturned to increase the level of excitement amongst the fans. But many aren’t aware of a few inside secrets of the show. What about what happens behind the scenes? Here are three interesting secrets of Bigg Boss that you probably dint know.

1. No holy books allowed

As per various reports, holy books or scriptures related to any religion are not allowed to take inside Bigg Boss house by the contestants. Rather, not even normal books are allowed as well. Makers will provide them if requested.

2. Man behind Bigg Boss voice

The voice that is heard during the show is the voice of Atul Kapoor. His rich authoritative and bold voice becomes the talk of the town every year during the filming of Bigg Boss.

3. Paranormal activities

Contestants and crew members have often mentioned unexpected paranormal activity inside the house. They have revealed that they had encountered a screepy shadow of strange woman standing in the corner.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is currently in its 15th season. The show is getting interesting with each passing day. BB 15 house is divided into two halves — VIP and non-VIP. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are non-VIPs. Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, and Marathi Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale are VIPs.