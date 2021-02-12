3 killed in Lahore mosque collapse

By IANS|   Published: 12th February 2021 9:50 am IST
Islamabad, Feb 12 : Three people were killed and 10 others injured when the dome of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Lahore, local media reported.

About 25 labourers were working at the mosque when the dome collapsed on Thursday, Xinhua news agency.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them were in critical condition.

Police has launched investigation into the incident.

According to preliminary reports, substandard construction material was the reason of the collapse.

