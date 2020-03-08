3 killed in Kabul shooting

A+ A-

Kabul: Three people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, the police said.

“Nasir Ghairat, a member of Logar provincial council, along with two of his security guards were killed and his driver was wounded following the shooting in Sayid Noor Mohammad Shah Mina neighbourhood,” an official from the Kabul Police told Xinhua news agency.

The gunmen fled the scene after the attack in Police District 8, southeastern side of Kabul.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Sunday’s shooting attack comes after two gunmen on Friday opened fire on a gathering in Kabul from a nearby building, killing 32 people and injuring nearly 60 others before they were shot dead by security forces six hours later, reports Efe news.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, local official and civil-society activist Hamza Ghafari was shot dead in Ghazni city.

Meanwhile, no one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack yet