3 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs in Bengaluru: Source

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Four Madhya Pradesh MLAs, three from Congress and an independent, have arrived in the city, said a source in the Congress on Thursday.

“As per information we received, three Congress MLAs and one independent came to Bengaluru on Tuesday night or early Wednesday and are staying at a villa Whitefield in the city’s southeast suburb,” the source told IANS.

Claiming that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people have access to the the four MLAs, the source said the party’s state unit did not have their names yet.

The Congress source said the MP lawmakers want to join the BJP.

“I have no idea if any MLAs went to Chikmagalur,” added the source.