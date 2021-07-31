3 member inter-state burglary gang arrested by task force police

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner’s task force on Saturday busted three member inter state burglary gang and arrested three members including one notorious property offender/

Adressing a press meet Hyderabad police commissioner said that the accused Sangat Singh Ajmersingh Kalyani is native of Pune, Maharashtra State and he is notorious burglary offender.

In order to earn quick bucks he started committing property offences since 2005 onwards. He has two associates Akshay Popat Padule and Vikram Singh Rajput of Rajasthan.

Till now he has committed more than (17) house burglaries and theft cases in and around Maharashtra State said Anjani Kumar.

He has been engaging new associates for commit property theft. The Commissioner explained the modus-operandi, that while committing an offence he carries Iron rod along with him.

He along with his associate used to move in the locality on two wheeler and observe the locked hoses from outside and recce the target house, Since he is a master in lock breakings and he has been shiftinh his residence from one place to another and dodge police.

The north zone task force has got a breakthrough in theft cases by arresting the three member gang. The police recovered stolen booty from their possession and sent them to judicial remand.