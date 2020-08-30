3 minor sisters die as house collapses in UP’s Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Aug 30 : In a tragic incident, three minor sisters were killed when a wall of their thatched house collapsed following heavy rain in Raipura area of UP’s Chitrakoot district.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mau tehsil Raj Bahadur said, “The wall of the thatched house of Ashok Varma collapsed, killing his three daughters. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (12), Shivdevi (9) and Pooja (5). The sisters had died by the time the villagers removed the debris.”

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Source: IANS

