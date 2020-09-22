3 missing, 20 injured in Jakarta floods

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 9:50 am IST
3 missing, 20 injured in Jakarta floods

Jakarta, Sep 22 : At least three people were reported missing and 20 others injured as flash floods and landslides lashed the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, a disaster agency official said on Tuesday.

Torrential rains since Monday have led to a river to overflow and submerged surrounding areas in the capital, which has recently been under Covid-19 lockdown again, spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency Raditya Jati told Xinhua news agency.

In West Java province’s Sukabumi district, flash floods swept away three people, and search and rescue efforts are underway, he said.

As of now, 210 families taking shelter as the disaster seriously damaged nine houses and 10 bridges.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close