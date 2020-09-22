3 missing, 20 injured in Jakarta floods

Jakarta, Sep 22 : At least three people were reported missing and 20 others injured as flash floods and landslides lashed the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, a disaster agency official said on Tuesday.

Torrential rains since Monday have led to a river to overflow and submerged surrounding areas in the capital, which has recently been under Covid-19 lockdown again, spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency Raditya Jati told Xinhua news agency.

In West Java province’s Sukabumi district, flash floods swept away three people, and search and rescue efforts are underway, he said.

As of now, 210 families taking shelter as the disaster seriously damaged nine houses and 10 bridges.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.