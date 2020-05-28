3 more test positive for COVID-19 in HP, tally mounts to 277

Shimla: Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 277, officials said.

All three cases were reported from Solan district.

A Delhi-returned woman, her 17-year-old son from Ramshehar in Nalagarh tehsil are among the three new cases, Solan District Health Officer (DHO) N K Gupta said.

Besides, a 30-year-old woman from Baddi tested positive. She had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli stealthily, he added.

The number of active cases in the state has risen to 201. While 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died, according to the officials.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 85. Of the total 93 cases in the district, seven patients have recovered and one died.

Kangra has 46 active cases, followed by 15 in Una, 14 each in Bilaspur and Solan, nine in Chamba, eight in Mandi, seven in Shimla, two in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

Source: PTI

