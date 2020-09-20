3 most unwanted bowling records Ashwin, Mishra, Chawla hold

New Delhi, Sep 20 : Leg-spinners Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra, and off-spinner R Ashwin hold three of the most unwanted IPL bowling records that, given a choice, they would any day trade with some of the 125-odd wickets each one has captured in the tournament.

Ashwin, who is representing Delhi Capitals this season, has not been able to dislodge Virat Kohli while conceding 152 runs so far to the present Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. The Tamil Nadu spinner thus holds the record of the bowler who has conceded most runs without ever getting out a particular batsman — Kohli, in this case — according to statistician Rajneesh Gupta.

Interestingly, Kohli also occupies the second spot in this list. He has so far scored 130 off Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo, who has not been able to get the master batsman out even once in the world’s most lucrative T20 tournament.

Before the start of the 13th edition of the IPL on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ashwin had bagged 125 wickets at 26.47 in 139 matches.

Mumbai India’s hard-hitting batsman Kieron Pollard has so far proved to be the bogeyman for Delhi Capitals’ Mishra, the man who has captured the most hat-tricks (three) in the IPL history, hitting the most sixes off a particular bowler. Before the start of the IPL on Saturday, Mishra had bowled 79 balls to the West Indian Pollard and he had slammed 14 sixes off the diminutive Delhi-based spinner. Before the IPL 2020, Mishra had captured 157 wickets at 24.20 in 147 matches.

The second batsman in this list is also a West Indian, Chris Gayle, who hit 11 sixes of the 64 balls Chawla had bowled to him. Gayle is representing Kings XI Punjab this season.

Chawla, while representing teams other than CSK previously, had been at the receiving end of CSK batting mainstay Suresh Raina’s bat. Raina, who returned to India from the UAE due to “personal reasons” before the IPL started, is the No.1 batsman who has scored most runs off a particular bowler in the T20 tournament. The left-hander has scored 175 runs off Chawla, who had taken 151 wickets at 27.11 in 158 matches till the end of the 2019 edition.

Kohli occupies the second spot with a tally of 158 runs against Amit Mishra.

qma/