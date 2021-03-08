3 new members take oath in RS

New Delhi, March 8 : Three new members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Monday, the first day of the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The three members were elected during the bypoll necessitated after the resignation and demise of members.

Biswajit Dimary was elected from Assam as a BJP member after he resigned from his earlier party.

Dineshchamdra Jemalbhai Ananvadiya and Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya were elected from Gujarat. The seats fell vacant following the demise of Congress MP Ahmed Patel and BJP MP Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj.

Both the members of Gujarat have been elected on the BJP ticket which has enhanced the strength of the BJP in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha re-convened after the recess during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The House also offered condolences to the members who passed away.

