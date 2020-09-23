3 Nigerians held in Assam for entering India without documents

By MansoorUpdated: 24th September 2020 1:27 am IST

Guwahati: Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended from Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday for allegedly entering the country without any valid documents, police said.

During routine checking, police stopped a car coming from Tripura on National Highway 8 at Chuwraibari in the Bazaricherra police station area and detained the three foreigners as they failed to produce their passports and valid documents to enter the country, officials said.

During interrogation, they claimed that they entered India from Bangladesh via Tripura.

A case has been registered against the three under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 read with Section 6 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, officials said.

READ:  Two arrested for betting on IPL match

The apprehended Nigerian nationals have been identified as Nnamdi Bernard Nwali, Prince Paul, and Eze Collins, they said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 24th September 2020 1:27 am IST
Back to top button