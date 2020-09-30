3 peddlers held, 59 kg cannabis seized in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 30 : Three drug peddlers were arrested and 59 kg cannabis valued at Rs 8 lakh seized from them, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

Arrested accused Harendar of Najafgarh in Delhi and Bhupinder and Rakesh alias Ganja of Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district were involved in the drugs trade for the last one year.

A car used for transporting the contraband from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to the city was also seized.

During questioning, they said they bought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for Rs 2,000 per kg and sold it to their clients here for Rs 10-15,000 per kg.

The arrests were made on Tuesday on a tip-off that a huge quantity of contraband was to be supplied at the Pataudi Chowk. “A police team rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused,” ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the IPC was registered at the Sector 10 police station here.

A local court on Wednesday sent the three accused in judicial custody.

