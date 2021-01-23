3 rockets fired at Baghdad airport

Baghdad, Jan 23 : The Iraqi military said on Saturday that three rockets were fired at the Baghdad airport, just three days after the capital city witnessed two back-to-back suicide bombings.

The rocket attack took place late on Friday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command as saying in a statement.

The Katyusha rockets landed outside the airport, the statement added.

One of the rockets hit a house in the nearby al-Jihad district and damaged the building, the media office further said

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The twin suicide bombings took place on Thursday morning in a bustling outdoor market in the Bab al-Sharji area in downtown Baghdad, claiming the lives of 32 people and injuring over 100 others.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a Shia gathering in the area.

Thursday’s bombings were the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two years, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country.

