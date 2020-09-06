3 rockets hit Baghdad Airport, 4 cars damaged

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 4:49 am IST

Baghdad, Sep 7 : Three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad Airport, damaging four vehicles, the Iraqi military said.

The attack took place in the evening when the rockets were fired from Abu Gharib area, west of Baghdad’s city center, and landed in the airport, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of the rockets struck a car park in the airport and caused damage to four civilian cars, the JOC said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Baghdad Airport and the Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the US embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

READ:  Scottish leader announces plan for second independence referendum

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close