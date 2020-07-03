3 Wakf activists booked for trespassing

By SM Bilal Published: July 03, 2020, 10:40 am IST

Hyderabad: Balapur police have registered a case against wakf activists for allegedly trespassing into wakf land and provoking the public. Mohammed Saleem, Chairman Telangana state waKf board had filed the complaint upon which the FIR has been issued.

On June 22, Chairman Wakf board had visited Survey. No 90 at Pahadishareef which belongs to wakf board and abutting Dargah Baba Sharfuddin, has been allotted as Muslim burial ground in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The board earlier passed a resolution allocating 10 Acres for burial ground.

Later the Chairman came to know through social media (WhatsApp) that on June 24, three persons named Hakeem Khairuddin Sofi, Hamed Hussain Shuttari and Mohammed Saleem Ahmed who is wakf activists along with three other persons trespassed into the land and addressed a press conference and abused the Mohammed Saleem by using filthy language. On receiving complaint Balapur police have registered a case under IPC sections 447 (Trespass) and 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) and taken up investigation.

