30 pc jump in campus placements in engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite COVID-19 pandemic, the engineering colleges located in Hyderabad witnessed 30 percent jump in campus placements and long-term internship in the current academic i.e., 2020-2021.

According to a report published in Time of India, many companies hired newly-graduated engineers. They have offered jobs in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data sciences, blockchain, and the internet of things.

Director of training and placements at Vasavi College of Engineering, K Kishore said that due to the rise in digital banking, e-retailing etc., more service-based companies offered jobs.

Head of the campus and corporate relations of CVR College of Engineering found that there was a huge demand for students who have completed certification in Full Stack, JAVA, Salesforce, front-end engineering, etc. The average salary offered to the institution’s students has jumped to Rs. 6 lakh, he added.

K Butchi Raju of Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology said that many companies offered salaries between Rs. 12 to 33 lakhs to the institution’s students this year.

It seems that the pandemic that has impacted almost all sectors has not affected the IT sector. On contrary, the companies of the sector have increased their recruitments and hiring more fresher.

As the pandemic is forcing all most all businesses to explore the online option, IT service companies are likely to gain more business.