30-year-old widow’s tongue, nose for refusing to remarry

Jaisalmer: A 30-year-old widow’s in-laws allegedly cut off her nose and tongue after she refused to remarry according to their wishes, police said here on Wednesday.



The incident took place on Tuesday in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Sankra police station.

Woman admitted to hospital

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Later, the victim’s brother lodged the complaint. In the complaint, he leveled allegations against his sister’s in-laws.



One of the accused, Janu Khan has been arrested while two others have been rounded up, Circle Officer Pokaran Motaram said.



He said the woman’s relatives wanted her to marry one of their relatives, which was refused by her.



Due to it, the accused cut off her nose and tongue with a sharp weapon, he said.