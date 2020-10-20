3,094 more test corona positive in TN, 50 more fatalities

Chennai, Oct 20 : As many as 3,094 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 694,030 and active cases to 36,734, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The cured patients discharged from various hospitals went up by 4,403 to 646,555.

The southern state recorded 50 more fatalities, taking its Covid-19 death toll till date to 10,741.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 20,075.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table as 857 more city residents tested positive, taking its total tally to 191,754.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.