31 Himachal cops test positive for Covid-19

Shimla, Dec 3 : As many as 31 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal in the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Director General Sanjay Kundu has asked the police personnel to avoid taking short leaves and unnecessary movements, besides maintaining physical distancing and wearing of masks.

He also asked the force to ensure that the public follow Covid-related guidelines and strict action should be initiated against the violators.

According to the Himachal’s health bulletin, a total of 41,860 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state till December 2.

The state currently has 7,813 active cases and reported 667 fatalities so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.