32 killed, over 100 injured after train derails in Egypt

By Mansoor|   Published: 18th April 2021 8:29 pm IST
32 killed, over 100 injured after train derails in Egypt

Cario: At least 32 people have been killed and 109 injured after a train derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate on Sunday.

Citing an eyewitness, Al Arabiya reported that several victims are trapped underneath overturned carriages.

It is the second derailment in Egypt in one week, after an incident that happened at Minya al-Qamh in which around 15 people were injured.

The incident comes weeks after at least 18 people were killed and many more injured when two trains collided in Egypt’s Sohag province on March 26, Al Arabiya reported.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button