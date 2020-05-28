32 people test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total now 458

Ranchi: Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday.

There are 258 active cases in the state at present, while 175 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, it said.

Four persons have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 279 were detected among migrant workers who returned from outside the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 41.70 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

Total 5,343 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 3,901 people have completed observation of 28 days, it said.

Total 97,450 people are in various quarantine centres across the state and 2,52,168 are undergoing home isolation, it said.

Source: PTI

