Aurangabad: As many 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aurangabad district, taking its tally to 31,772 on Wednesday, an official said.

He said 186 patients were discharged from various facilities, raising the number of recovered cases to 24,692 in the central Maharashtra district.

After four fresh deaths, the toll increased to 890, the official said.

There are 6,190 active cases in the district at present, he added.

Source: PTI