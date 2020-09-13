339 new cases push Gurugram’s Covid tally to 15,249

Gurugram, Sep 13 : The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram rose to 15,249 as 339 more people have tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 2,232 are active, while 273 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 12,870 in the district.

With two more fatalities the death toll has reached 147.

On August 21, the district recorded over 100 fresh cases for the first time in 21 days. Since then, in the last 15 days between August 30 and September13, over 3,423 people have tested positive.

The official said that the majority of coronavirus cases are being reported from the containment zones.

“Covid testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also an intensive testing campaign is being conducted in Gurugram to control the corona infection,” said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

Source: IANS

