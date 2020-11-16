34 killed in terror attack on bus in Ethiopia

Syed AzamPublished: 16th November 2020 10:04 am IST
Addis Ababa: At least 34 people have been killed in a terror attack in Ethiopia on Saturday, according to the country’s Human Rights Commission (EHRC)

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, EHRC said an armed attack in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state on Saturday left 34 people dead.

EHRC said that a passenger bus in Benishangul-Gumuz region on Saturday evening was ambushed by armed attackers, leaving 34 people dead.

The statement did not disclose the identity of the attackers and the possible motives for the attack.

Ethnic violence among members of various ethnic groups in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state in recent months has left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.

Source: ANI

